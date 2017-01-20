Skip Navigation
2017 Winter Issue 2 (January 20, 2017)

Top Ten Overheard at Carleton Posts

January 20, 2017
By Caroline Wheeler

1. Who looked at the devil, and said, “you know, that guy needs an advocate.”

2. Overheard in Evans: “I love corgis! They’re like nature’s mistake. Except we did it.”

3. On dating: “My body says yes, but my schedule says no.”

4. “Marry quesadillas, f*** mozz sticks, kill chicken strips.”

5. Reunion: 80-year-old man (flirtatiously): Remember me?
    80-year-old woman         (also flirtatiously): Oh,         I sure do.

6. Disappointed Freshman: “Can I get my meal swipe back?”


7. Overheard in the Carleton Bubble: “You think Econo is open on midterm break?”

8. Boy Prospie: What kind of music do you like?
    Girl Prospie: Well, recently I’ve been into alternative broadway...

9. “If we show up at Carleton University next term, do you think they’ll notice the difference?”

10. Person 1: Hey how are you today!
    Person 2: No.

