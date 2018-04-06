Viewpoint: A More Holistic View of Gun Control

By Jake Winter

Conservatives get at least one thing right: the United States’ abundance of guns cannot be realistically legislated away, at least in this generation. While mandatory buyback programs in other countries have been shown to lower homicide and suicide rates, such a bill would never make it in America’s political climate. According to a 2015 Washington Post article, 2009 marked the year where the number of guns in the U.S. surpassed the number of people.

The government has failed to keep alcohol away from minors, it has failed to prevent the over-prescription of opioids from causing an epidemic, and as long as private gun ownership is legal, it will likely fail to keep guns out of the hands of criminals. While gun control legislation is important, gun violence is far from a single variable issue, and I’m worried that many liberals have been approaching the issue of gun violence with tunnel vision.

I do not write this article to comment on the large number of calls to ban guns labeled as “weapons of war,” but to remind people that the vast majority of victims are not killed by AR-15s. They are killed by handguns, a category of gun that nearly no mainstream politician is proposing we ban. Since guns are, at least in our lifetime, here to stay, and the government will likely fail to keep these guns in the hands of responsible gun owners, it is important to keep an eye on the other contributing variables of gun violence.

Trevon Bosley, a 19-year-old from Chicago whose older brother Terrell was shot outside a church in 2006, did just that. Standing in front of hundreds of thousands of people at the March for Our Lives protest in Washington, D.C., he reminded us how deep the gun violence epidemic runs. He told the crowd that it is “more than just a Chicago problem, or a Parkland problem, it is an American problem.” Unsurprisingly, one variable linked to violence is education.

A study from a D.C.-based interest group showed that a ten percent increase in male high school graduation would reduce murder rates by up to 20%. Providing public schools with adequate funding is vital to decreasing violence. At least for the large majority of criminals, violence and crime come from necessity. Similar to Sir Thomas Moore’s criticism of England for “manufacturing thieves and then blaming them for being thieves,” the United States raises many kids in horribly underfunded educational systems and expects them all to thrive. Another way to fight gun violence is by implementing workforce programs.

As I said earlier, the majority of violence is not a result of an innate tendency to be violent; it is a result of necessity. People who are given a fair opportunity to succeed tend not to join violent groups and get involved with street crime. Some conservatives argue that anybody who tries hard enough can pull themselves out of dire situations and that gun violence is a result of laziness and a search for the easy way out. Some incredibly hardworking individuals may be able to achieve this, but it is extremely unrealistic to expect an entire impoverished community to just buckle down and pull themselves up by their bootstraps.

Gun violence is not an issue to be addressed at an individual level. All in all, the issue comes down to priorities. Gun violence will not stop until, as Bosley says, there is “no more frivolous spending on tourist attractions and more spending on the people who actually live there.” While excessive spending on tourist attractions may be more of a Chicago problem than a problem anywhere else, I believe that every city has their own version of these “tourist attractions.”

Every city unnecessarily spends money that would be better spent on supporting impoverished areas. Spending is often justified as something that will increase overall revenue which could be spent to help communities that need it most, but this revenue does not adequately reach those areas. If America truly believes that enough is enough, it is time to sacrifice whatever fancy new project politicians are excited about redirect that money to where it could save lives.

Guns certainly have a unique impact on gun violence and I am not trying to minimize the importance of gun control, but at the end of the day there is a person behind every gun. Helping these communities deserves at the very least the same amount of fervor that people have directed towards gun control legislation.