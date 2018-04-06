Knights' Playing Schedules All in a Flurry

By Carleton Sports Information

NORTHFIELD, Minn. -- Mother Nature seems to be pulling off a late April Fool’s joke by sending a winter storm and following it up with a cold spell. That has led to a shuffling of plans for all of the Carleton spring sport squads:

• SOFTBALL - April 7 road doubleheader at Saint Mary’s University has been moved from Winona, Minn. to the Rochester (Minn.) Sports Dome. First pitch is still slated for 1 p.m. - April 8 road doubleheader at St. Catherine University has shifted to an 8:30 p.m. first pitch. Those games will now be played at the Augsburg Dome in Minneapolis.

• MEN’S and WOMEN’s TRACK AND FIELD - The Hamline Invitational scheduled for April 7 has been canceled and will not be rescheduled.

• WOMEN’S TENNIS - April 4 home match versus St. Olaf College has been re-located to Lifetime Fitness in Lakeville, Minn. Start time Is now 5:00 p.m. - April 7 road match slated for 2 p.m. at Bethel University will move indoors at the Baseline Tennis Center in Minneapolis. The teams will now take the court at 7:30 p.m.

• BASEBALL - April 4 road doubleheader at Saint Mary’s University postponed until April 22. - April 7 home doubleheader vs. Saint John’s University is now slated for April 26 at 2:30 p.m.

• MEN’S GOLF - April 6-7 at Wartburg Spring Invitational has been pushed back one week to April 13-14.

• MEN’S TENNIS - April 7 in Decorah, Iowa to play Luther College and University of Dubuque at 2 p.m. … the match versus Dubuque has been canceled and the contest against Luther has been moved to the Rochester (Minn.) Athletic Club with a 5 p.m. start time.

• WOMEN'S GOLF - April 7-8 tournament in St. Louis has been canceled.