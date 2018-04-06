Knights Serve it Up Against St. Olaf

By Carleton Sports Information

LAKEVILLE, Minn. – Kristina Conrad (Jr./Plymouth, Minn./Robbinsdale Armstrong) dropped only one game total in winning both her singles and doubles matches as the Carleton College women’s tennis team bested cross-town foe St. Olaf College by an 8-1 margin. The Knights (9-3 overall) improved to 5-0 in MIAC play with the victory. Conrad teamed with Madeline Prins (So./Pacific Palisades, Calif./Palisades Charter) on an 8-0 triumph at second doubles and added a 6-1, 6-0 win at third singles. Zoe Park (So./Lake Forest, Ill./Lake Forest) and Danielle Vasiliev (Sr./Lincolnshire, Ill./Stevenson) looked like the No. 10-ranked tandem in the Central Region in posting an 8-1 victory atop the doubles lineup. The duo also notched wins at the top two singles slots. Park, ranked No. 16 in the region for singles, rallied for a 1-6, 6-1, 1-0 (10-2) result while Vasiliev added a 6-2, 6-0 triumph. Alana Danieu (Sr./East Aurora, N.Y./East Aurora) was the fourth Knight to notch two wins on the evening, prevailing 6-1, 6-2 at fourth singles and 8-3 alongside Elizabeth Yim (Fy./Orange, Calif./Villa Park) at third doubles. Faith Yim (Fy./Orange, Calif./Villa Park) closed out the scoring for Carleton with her fifth consecutive singles victory, this one by a 7-5, 6-3 margin. Carleton hits the road for its next four matches, beginning with a 7:30 p.m. contest against Bethel University. That match will be played at Baseline Tennis Center in Minneapolis on April 7. #8 Carleton College 8, St. Olaf College 1 Singles competition 1. #16 Zoe Park (CAR) def. Sabrina Barboza (STO) 1-6, 6-1, 1-0 (10-2) 2. Danielle Vasiliev (CAR) def. Erin McDonald (STO) 6-2, 6-0 3. Kristina Conrad (CAR) def. Kellis Brandt (STO) 6-1, 6-0 4. Alana Danieu (CAR) def. Sophia Skoglund (STO) 6-1, 6-2 5. Faith Yim (CAR) def. Emily Otteson (STO) 7-5, 6-3 6. Lauren Williams (STO) def. Molly Smith (CAR) 7-6, 6-3 Doubles competition 1. #10 Zoe Park/Danielle Vasiliev (CAR) def. Sabrina Barboza/Erin McDonald (STO) 8-1 2. Madeline Prins/Kristina Conrad (CAR) def. Greta Prokosch/Emily Otteson (STO) 8-0 3. Elizabeth Yim/Alana Danieu (CAR) def. Kellis Brandt/Sophia Skoglund (STO) 8-3