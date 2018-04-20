An interview with the Mind Behind Carleton Memes 2.0

By Rajkumar Raiyani '21, Contributing Writer

It has been only a year since its creation, but Carleton’s Facebook meme page has steadily progressed. Meme enthusiasts or beginners can search Carleton College Memes 2.0 to view all the latest memes. All credit goes to Reina Desrouleaux ’17, who began the page. Now, the torch has been passed down to Nam Anh Nguyen ’19 and her team to promote the growth of memes.

Nguyen’s team consists of four members, all of whom work together to contemplate, discuss and review the memes before publishing them on the Facebook page. They are also responsible for the creation and design of certain memes on the page.

Anyone is free to submit their own memes or ideas, or to simply look over the submitted memes. Nguyen recalled, “We get a lot of submissions and we try to keep the memes appropriate.” However, she acknowledged the large number of submissions “sometimes causes memes to get lost or misplaced.” For the most part, though, her team is on track and up to date with the meme postings.

The main theme of the meme page focuses on campus activities, notices, or the college itself. Generally, Nguyen’s team will post memes when they have decent content, although they are making an effort to post a meme everyday.



Not all submitted memes, however, get approved and published on Facebook. Nguyen pointed out, “Twenty-eight memes were submitted between January and April, but only ten made it on the Facebook page.” Her remarks suggest competition is fierce, as only the best and the highest quality memes get posted.

When asked about the importance of and need for memes, Nguyen takes a few seconds to gather her thoughts. Memes are “a huge culture,” she explained. “The Facebook page is where Carleton students can share, comment, and appreciate memes,” Nam says. “Before this page, there was not a specific Carleton meme page at all.” She further emphasizes the idea of having a page dedicated towards humor and commentary where social culture can freely enter and grow.

As for publicity, Nam shares that her team has not done much promoting. Rather, it is other students who promote the page through interacting with it on Facebook. “Once people start to like, share and comment on the page, it will start to appear on their newsfeed,” Nams explains. “Automatically their friends will see and start doing the same thing.” This showcases the popularity of the memes.

Overall, Nguyen describes the meme page as relatable and as something that brings the Carleton community together—a place where students can relax and simply have a laugh. She said she is pleased with the current progress of the page and hopes to receive even more and better submissions of memes in the future.