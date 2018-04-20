The Decision Whether to Separate the Art from the Artist Should be One Made on a Personal Level

By Jake Winter '21, Contributing Writer

Allegations against celebrities that have accompanied the #MeToo movement have revitalized the debate of whether a work of art can be separated from its creator. I did not immediately lean to one side or the other, so I did what many people nowadays do when faced with difficult moral questions: I Googled it.

I found most of what I read to be very unsatisfying. Some of my dissatisfaction was for obvious reasons—I accidentally read a few paragraphs of a DailyWire article that referred to HBO’s True Blood as “a pornographic anti-Christian celebration of evil”—but some of my dissatisfaction was more subtle.

What to do about the separation of art and artists was commonly framed as something that “we,” a society, must decide on and have standards for. I do not see this as something that can be determined on a societal level.

This is not to say that I think all societal morals should be devolved to the individual level, but the way art is received is so subjective in nature that this decision has to be made on an individual level. What I do think society should and can decide, which it has begun to do but has not quite finished, is that immoral artists should not be given the personal validation of further spotlights and new praise after their actions have been exposed.

But back to my main point; whether a piece of art is meaningfully tied to its creator is a far too subjective question to have an umbrella answer. Is there a threshold for what is too immoral and what is permissible? What counts as art? Can you see the artist in all forms of art? What if you’re just a casual moviegoer who watches each year’s greatest hits as a fun social activity but have never paid attention to who made it? Would immorality show only through directors? Producers? Actors? Cameramen? What about songs?

If Max Martin, a songwriter who has written over 20 number one songs in the United States for other artists, was exposed as a bad person, would it ruin all of his hit songs that are sung by Britney Spears, Kelly Clarkson, Pink, Usher, Avril Lavigne, Maroon 5, Jessie J, Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, and the Backstreet Boys?

As you can see, there were a lot of questions going through my head. Personally I don’t have consistent standards. While I’m uncomfortable watching movies that star Mel Gibson, I have less of a problem with movies starring James Franco.

I don’t think I’ll be listening to Louis CK comedy anytime soon, but I still find myself laughing at Aziz Ansari in Parks and Rec. I don’t find anything wrong with this. I receive and react to different people and characters differently. I think that Louis CK’s wrongdoings show more in his comedy than do James Franco’s in his acting, and similar messages that I either receive or don’t receive from other artists may differ from what other people receive.

Nobody should be forced to separate the art from the artist and watch things that make them uncomfortable. At the same time, there is no reason to force people to lump the two together and not watch things that they enjoy. I think it’s time that “we,” as a society, stop trying to make people do either.