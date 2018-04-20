Letter to the Editor

[Content warning: sexual misconduct]

I am writing to ask for students’ help in improving our campus culture surrounding sexual misconduct.

Carleton College is participating in the HEDS Sexual Assault Campus Climate Survey, which will ask students about their perceptions of Carleton’s climate regarding unwanted sexual contact, their impressions of how Carleton addresses and responds to sexual assault, and the extent to which students have experienced unwanted sexual contact.

We would like to hear from all Carleton students—those who have experienced unwanted sexual contact and those who have not. The survey is crucial because it is the only way to get an anonymous and accurate account of what’s happening on campus, as we know much sexual misconduct goes unreported.

Your participation in the survey will help us to better understand and improve our campus. After the survey closes, Carleton will be able to compare our data with peer institutions. This will help Carleton identify issues on campus that need to be addressed through greater prevention and response efforts.

This survey is short and will only take 15 minutes of your time. It is completely anonymous and will remain open through the month of April. Search for the link in your email and please take the survey.

If you have any questions, please contact me at lriehlem@carleton.edu.

Signed,



Laura Riehle-Merrill