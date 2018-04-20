Who is Really in the Class of 2022?

By Kayla Rudess '18, Baldspot Editor

The incoming Class of 2022 is indisputably mysterious. Those of you who have been following their Facebook page may have seen their adorable slide show where they each make a slide to introduce themselves, their countless surveys or their many group chats. As someone who grew up in the generation when class pages were enough to get by, I look into this new generation extremely perplexed.

As a jaded, old senior, I look into the young ones of the future and wonder who really are their people? What are they really like? In an attempt to get to the bottom of this, I asked a random selection of incoming freshman really important questions. See their shocking responses below: