Best Parts of Snow in Spring?

By Amanda Zeilinger '19, Photo Editor

Raise your hand if you’ve ever felt personally victimized by Minnesota blizzards in April. When it’s still snowing a month into spring, and you’re getting Snapchats from your friends in warmer climates where the weather geo-tag boasts 72˚F and sunny, it may feel as if spring will never come to ol’ MN. You very well may be right. But! This pre-spring season does have its draws. Here are just three of the very best parts about snowstorms in April.

1) This is the perfect time to practice your high-knee march exercises. Who needs to walk on the cleared sidewalks? Show that snow who’s boss by marching straight through it, picking up your knees high as you make your own path through the mess. You go, you trailblazer.

2) Here’s some pretty valid proof of global warming. Take a break from mid-term work, cozy on up with some warm tea, and give Rep. Jason Lewis or Rep. Erik Paulsen a call just to chat about the weather! They are a couple of Minnesota representatives who either don’t know about or don’t believe in climate change, and I’m sure they’d love to hear from you.

3) It’s an important life skill to learn how to fall properly. These icy sidewalks will give you the perfect opportunity to practice. Make like snow and play it cool.

Tune in later for the best part about sudden scorching heat in early May!