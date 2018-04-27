Student-athletes Examine the Coach Complaint Process

The relationships between coaches and players are some of the most important in sports. Trust, communication and re- spect have to be the foundation of these relationships. In order for a team to have success on and off of the field of play, it is of the utmost importance that players thoughts and ideas are respected by the coaching staff and vice versa.

However, problems with team culture or chemistry stem from miscommunications between players and coaches. These mis- communications and disagree- ments can ultimately be the downfall of a season.

According to an anonymous female student-athlete, “Com- plaints to the coach are not taken seriously. I feel like I am written off as a player whose emotions take over. There are certain play- ers on the team though that do have a strong relationship with the coaching staff and are able to tell the coaches what they think. The problem with this, though, is that not everyone’s voice is heard or valued.”