Students Rally Against Gun Violence with Local Speakers

Last Friday, April 20, student organizations Carleton Democrats (CarlDems), the Democratic Students of America (DSA) and Mental Health Awareness Collective (MHAC) held the Carls Against Gun Violence Rally on the steps of Sayles-Hill during the convocation hour. The rally was attended by a crowd of over 60 members of the Carleton and greater Northfield communities.

Carrie Kisicki ’21, a member of CarlDems and MHAC, was the lead organizer of the event. Kisicki said she was moved to plan a protest at Carleton after she attended one of the national March For Our Lives demonstrations in Chicago. She chose the date to commemorate the 19th anniversary of the Columbine High School shooting and to line up with the National School Walkout. Kisicki said that the rally’s main intent was to bring awareness to less-discussed phenomena around the issue of gun violence in America. “One of the main goals of the rally was to talk about all forms of gun violence,” said Kisicki. “Even though mass shootings get a lot of attention, there’s a lot of gun deaths and gun violence in the country that has nothing to do with mass shootings.”

Friday’s rally included discussion of greater consciousness of mental health and racial dis- parities in cases of gun violence, rather than focusing on mass shootings. Speakers referenced St. Paul Black Lives Matter ac- tivists who had been unable to come to the rally and expressed concern that police shootings are often overlooked as another form of state-sponsored gun violence.

Invited speaker Austin Berger, University of Minnesota first- year student and St. Paul March for Our Lives organizer, spoke to this, asserting that “it is unjust that black men constitute 14% of the American population but more than half of gun violence killings.”