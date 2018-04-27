Northfield to Implement Municipal ID Program

Beginning next month, the city of Northfield will begin to issue municipal identification (ID) cards. The program follows a 2017 city government ordinance that laid the foundation for the ID program. Northfield was the first city in the state to implement a lo- cal ID program, and Minneapolis may soon follow, according to a recent MinnPost article.

“The City recognizes that many residents of the City of Northfield do not have adequate access to recognized forms of identification, and therefore may have difficulty obtaining services in programs and activities from the City and local business,” stat- ed ordinance no. 994.

The program, which will most likely start issuing IDs next month, replicates similar municipal ordinances throughout the country, such as those in Washington, D.C. and San Francisco.

Residents can apply for an ID at the public library, and the equipment to make city government name badges will be used to print the identifications. “We were able to substantially reduce the cost [of] rolling it out by us- ing existing equipment and exist- ing city staff at the library,” said Program Coordinator at the Cen- ter for Community and Civic Engagement and City Council member Erica Zweifel.