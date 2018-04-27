CSA Denies Minimum Wage Increase Proposal

Last Monday, April 16, Carleton Student Association Senate (CSA) denied the Democratic Socialists of America’s (DSA) resolution, 7-11 with three abstentions, to raise Carleton’s minimum wage for student workers to $15/hour. DSA has been working on this resolution for a while and had sat down with CSA in the previous two meetings to discuss aspects of the resolution and questions from the senators.

At last Monday’s meeting, senators asked questions about DSA’s plans if CSA passes the measure

for discussions with the administration, how this might affect available work hours and whether the pay increase would bring an in- crease in responsibilities for some jobs. Senator Molubah Seley ’21 asked about student managers’ wages, correlations between wage and tuition increase, and financial aid and wage increase.

Senator Mika Takamori ’20 said she felt “I’m a student who pays money and I don’t think that I have the financial need for a wage in- crease and I think that students like me shouldn’t get more money out of the school. I think that that money should go to students who need it.” Takamori ’20 also asked about the idea of raising minimum wage of staff instead of student workers.

DSA responded that “we just believe the testimonials that raising the minimum wage could possibly help other non-student workers. But on top of that, there’s a couple of options where all these student on financial aid could get $15. There’s some issues that arise from that as well.”

Senator Eileen Lower ’20 asked “why do you believe that it is most efficient to correlate your financial security as a student to your non- academic work? I feel that trying to take more money from these nice building projects into financial aid in the form of grants would be more equitable way to accomplish those same goals.”

After the vote CSA President Apoorva Handigol ’19 thanked the group for their work on the resolution and assured them: “Know that this is not the end of this project. You can definitely come back to us in the fall, hopefully after more conversations with administrations about how this initiative can fea- sibly and tangibly work out in the future.”