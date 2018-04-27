Ryan Terrien '09, Carleton Alum, Receives NASA Astronomy Grant

The NEID spectrograph, however, will be able to do just that by detecting the amount of gravitational pull an exoplanet exerts on the star it orbits around using the Doppler shift, or the change in light spectrum as the star is pulled towards or away from us.

According to Terrien, the TESS satellite will be able to detect exoplanets, but not measure their masses.

The NEID spectrograph is designed to work in tandem with the TESS satellite, which was launched into orbit just last Mon- day, April 16.

This summer, Terrien will travel to Penn State to do calibration and software simulation work for the spectrograph, which is scheduled to be installed on the NEID telescope in Arizona by the end of the year.

This March, Assistant Profes- sor of Physics and Astronomy Ryan Terrien ’09 received a grant from NASA to work on the NEID (pronounced “new-id”) spectrograph, a device used to detect exoplanets, planets outside of the solar system.

“The idea is to build a machine that can measure the spectrum of a star precisely enough that it can detect that really, really slight wobble due to an orbiting planet,” Terrien said. “The amount that we’re trying to detect there is a meter a second, or ten centimeters a second in velocity ... it’s hard to make an instrument that’s capable of doing that.”



In his first year as a Carleton professor, Terrien was contracted to work on NEID in an un-conventional way. According to Christopher Tassava, Associate Director of Corporate and Foundation Relations, typically grants last about three years and are obtained through a rigorous application process.

The NEID grant, however, is nearing the end of a ten-year contract, and Terrien was also involved in building the spectrograph in 2015 at the end of his PhD.

“It’s a little different from the usual kinds of grants that I work on, where somebody comes, they want to start a new grant project, maybe it’s three years long, I help them apply. If they get the grant, they carry it out, and at the end of the three years, it’s done,” Tassava said.

“This exoplanet project that Professor Terrien is on is much longer in duration, the funding stream in more continuous over that time, and they plug people in and out depending on those skills.”

NASA is the largest singular funder of research projects at Carleton, and each year Carleton professors bring in about a million dollars of research grants, according to Tassava. In general, Tassava said, around two-thirds of this money goes to the sciences.