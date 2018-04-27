CAMS Students and Alumni Accepted to Film Festival at Lawrence University

Nine Carleton students and alumni in the Cinema and Media Studies department had their work accepted to this year’s Associated Colleges of the Midwest Film Conference and Festival, which took place at Lawrence University in Appleton, Wisconsin from April 20-22. Many of the current and former students were able to attend the festival to present their films, screenplays and papers.

The CAMS students and alumni who were accepted to the festival included Griffin Bolte ’18, Jonah Castañeda Barry ’16, Brendan Friesen ’18, Veronica Garcia ’16, Léa Gould ’19, Paul Kirk-Davidoff ’18, Peycen Ouyang ’18, Sarah Nazarino ’19 and Adam Wiener ’19.

Several Carleton students brought home awards from the festival. Peycen Ouyang’s film, “They’ll Be Gone Just in Time,” received the “Film Under Four” award for the best film shorter than four minutes. Adam Wiener received an honorable mention in the screenplay category, as did Paul Kirk-Davidoff in the paper presentation category.

The festival was focused entirely on student work, with students from Beloit College, Coe College, Colorado College, Grinnell College, Lake Forest College, Lawrence University, Luther College, Macalester College and St. Olaf College also in attendance.