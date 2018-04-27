Knights Finish Fourth at Cobber Snow-nami Open

MOORHEAD, Minn. – The Carleton College women’s track and field team took part in the Cob- ber Snow-nami Open at Concordia College on Saturday. Five individuals won events for the Knights, who finished in fourth place out of 11 teams at the meet.
In the field events, Damali Britton (Sr./Phoenix, Ariz./Desert Vista) won the triple jump with a mark of 11.48-meters. She also was the runner-up in the long jump with a leap of 5.32 meters. Erica Blackett- Thomas (Fy./Wellesley Hills, Mass./ Wellesley) won the high jump after clearing a height of 1.65 meters.
The other three victories came from the long-distance runners as Meg Mathison (So./Waunakee, Wis.), Amanda Mosborg (Fy./Edina, Minn./Edina) and Sam Schnirring (Jr./Eden Prairie, Minn./Eden Prairie) won their respective events. Mathison ran the 3000-me- ter steeplechase for the first time and crossed the line in 10:52.04, while the next-closest competitor was nearly a full minute behind at 11:51.42. Mosborg took first out of 16 runners in the 5000-meter run with a time of 17:50.61. Schnirring earned first place in the 10,000-meter run with a time of 38:14.70.
The Knights saw some success in the sprinting events as Sid Holder (Fy./West Orange, NJ/Phil- lips Academy) placed fourth in the 100-meter dash with a time of 12.81. She also took part in the long jump, finishing fourth with a leap of 5.03m.
In the 1500 meter run, Emily Kaegi (Sr./Williamstown, Mass./ Mount Greylock) placed fifth with a time of 4:44.17. She was the top D-III finisher as the four runners that bested her were all from North Dakota State (D-I).
OTHER HIGHLIGHTS:
Grace Leslie (Fy./Orono, Minn./ Orono) and Sarah Allaben (Fy./ Wiloughby Hills, Ohio/Hawken) finished in fourth and fifth in the 5000-meter run with times of 19:18.80 and 19:22.49, respectively.
Emma Greenlee (Fy./Aurora, Minn./Mesabi East.) joined Schnir- ring in the 10,000 meter run and finished second with a time of 38:37.40.
UP NEXT FOR THE KNIGHTS:
Carleton has three competitions this week. The Knights will travel across town for the Manitou Classic at St. Olaf College on Wednesday, April 25; Mathison is slated to race at the Drake Relays on Thursday, April 26; and the squad will head to the Janis Rider Invitational at Ma- calester College on Saturday, April 28.