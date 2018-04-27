Knights Finish Fourth at Cobber Snow-nami Open

MOORHEAD, Minn. – The Carleton College women’s track and field team took part in the Cob- ber Snow-nami Open at Concordia College on Saturday. Five individuals won events for the Knights, who finished in fourth place out of 11 teams at the meet.

In the field events, Damali Britton (Sr./Phoenix, Ariz./Desert Vista) won the triple jump with a mark of 11.48-meters. She also was the runner-up in the long jump with a leap of 5.32 meters. Erica Blackett- Thomas (Fy./Wellesley Hills, Mass./ Wellesley) won the high jump after clearing a height of 1.65 meters.

The other three victories came from the long-distance runners as Meg Mathison (So./Waunakee, Wis.), Amanda Mosborg (Fy./Edina, Minn./Edina) and Sam Schnirring (Jr./Eden Prairie, Minn./Eden Prairie) won their respective events. Mathison ran the 3000-me- ter steeplechase for the first time and crossed the line in 10:52.04, while the next-closest competitor was nearly a full minute behind at 11:51.42. Mosborg took first out of 16 runners in the 5000-meter run with a time of 17:50.61. Schnirring earned first place in the 10,000-meter run with a time of 38:14.70.

The Knights saw some success in the sprinting events as Sid Holder (Fy./West Orange, NJ/Phil- lips Academy) placed fourth in the 100-meter dash with a time of 12.81. She also took part in the long jump, finishing fourth with a leap of 5.03m.