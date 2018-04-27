Leo Vithoontien is Taking Carleton Tennis by Storm

Leo Vithoontien ’21 was born into an athletic family. His parents and two older sisters played volleyball in high school. While his sisters continue to play volleyball in college, Vithoontien opted for the tennis path at Carleton. He was first introduced to the game of ten- nis by his parents, and he vividly remembers picking up a tennis racket and hitting the ball against the wall when he was young. Vithoontien was so engrossed that he did not realize that his parents were observing him. He shared, “When my parents saw that I was hitting the tennis ball consistently, they insisted I take tennis lessons. It was all by chance.”

Vithoontien has been playing tennis since he was seven years old, and over the course of his impressive high school tennis career, he has been the recipient of notable awards. Between grades eight and twelve, he won four MVP awards and twice the Sportsboy of the Year. What is even more impressive is that he made SEASAC Tennis (Southeast Asia Student Activities Conference) since grade five. He has also been number one for singles since grade eight in SEASAC. Regarding his current college ranking, Vithoontien is ranked number five for singles and doubles in the Central Region.

Vithoontien addressed the emotional and physical aspect of the game. In his opinion, the emotional aspect is often overlooked. He said, “Mentally it can be lonely when you train. It is even worse when one is going through a cold streak. The coach cannot come on the court to help. You have to handle the situation yourself.” As per the physicality, duration is a key factor. “At times, a tennis match can be two to three hours long. At Carleton, I train four days a week and each session is about one and a half hours which gets exhausting,” he explained. The training also emphasizes maintaining cardio, strength and conditioning.