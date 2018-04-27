Letting Legacy Factor into Admissions Decisions Goes Against the Values for Which Carleton Says it Stands

In its Common Data Set, Carleton categorizes the importance of nineteen factors considered in the admissions process. Out of the thirteen nonacademic factors, seven were labeled as “Important” while four are “Considered” and two are “Not Considered.” One of the seven important factors is “Alumni/ ae relation,” more commonly known as legacy preference, and this is a problem.

In 1919, Dartmouth University became the first school to officially give admissions preference to the sons of alumni. Other universities and colleges followed suit, but not for the two reasons that are argued today. According to the Princeton Board of Admissions, it was a good way to fix the “Jewish problem” that higher education was faced with. Giving an advantage to applicants with alumni connections was an anti-Semitic policy used to limit the educational access of Jewish immigrants and maintain the schools’ Christian environments. Yale established a similar system, Harvard followed suit, and soon, many more colleges were using this policy to decrease Jewish enrollment.

Legacy preference in admissions is often defended using two main arguments: it is just used as a tie breaker, and it increases alumni donations. Neither of these arguments holds up to scrutiny. Before I examine them, I’ll give a quick and contextualizing history of legacy preference in higher education.

Attitudes towards Jews have changed since World War Two. Jews are no longer the victims of legacy policies designed to discriminate, but the plutocratic policy is still enacted in nearly every college or university in the United States, and it still harms marginalized groups. Given the ugly history of the policy, it would seem reasonable that the only reason that legacy would still matter today is because it provides a significant benefit to the school: it does not.

The first of the two common arguments is that legacy admissions are only used as a tie-breaker between two equally qualified students.

First, that is simply a bad tiebreaker. A system that considers itself merit-based should not give benefits to students who are already privileged by having their parents be alumni of elite schools.

Second, data shows the tiebreaker claim to be misleading at best. A 2011 study done by Michael Hurwitz, in which he sampled 294,457 applicants sent to 30 highly selective colleges and universities (including Carleton), estimated that “odds of admission are multiplied by a factor 3.13 due to legacy status.” While the exact number of 3.13 is prone to statistical biases and the true factor may be slightly lower, it is hard to think of anything that doubles, let alone triples, an applicant’s chances of admission as a tiebreaker.