The College Admissions Process Should be Less Stressful

It’s the time of year when accepted students’ Facebook groups are steadily growing in size. Envelopes thick and thin are arriving at students’ homes. And scores of teenagers are making decisions about where they’ll be heading for the next phase of their educations.

I’m not an expert on college admissions. I don’t know how colleges make decisions about which applicants to accept, what factors to prioritize, and where to do outreach. The one thing in this process that I do know a lot about from experience, and that all of us at Carleton know a lot about from experience, is what it’s like to be an applicant. When I was one of these teenagers awaiting an envelope, the question of where I would be for the next four years seemed like the most important question there was, and it made my last year of high school extremely stressful—more stressful than any year I’ve spent at Carleton so far. Here’s what I wish I had known then: it definitely isn’t the most important question there is. So, on the off chance that any prospective students are reading this article, I have a few words of advice for you.