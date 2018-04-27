Carleton Misses an Opportunity by Requiring Test Scores

The Carletonian is a veteran watchdog on the issue of test- optionality at Carleton. In 2014, Emma Nicosia interviewed Vice President and Dean of Admissions and Financial Aid Paul Thiboutot on the matter. His rationale for requiring testing: “He explained that, as a stand- alone measure, a student’s SAT scores (or ACT) are not accurate in indicating a student’s college readiness. But in conjunction with other things such as GPA, class rank, and an internal rating system, scores become a useful tool.”

Here’s Paul in a 2016 interview with Justine Seligson: “I appreciate what standardized tests provide as an additional element in the evaluation of students... Not as a cut-off, not as a determinant, not as an absolute, but as an added factor.”

In 2017, an Admissions and Financial Aid Committee vote brought recent discussions of test-optionality to an end. Lizzy Ehren and Dylan Larson-Harsch interviewed then-AFAC-chair David Lefkowitz for his rationale: “He explained that the admissions office considers test scores as only one of a myriad of factors,” they wrote.

This is a compelling explanation. Carleton’s holistic review process allows us to read test scores in the context of everything we know of an applicant. Sure, scores correlate strongly with both wealth and racial demographics, but readers adjust their outlooks on test scores based on an applicant’s location, high school prestige, racial demographic and family background in higher education. This means that a high score can reveal promise in a candidate from a new high school in Japan, or in a candidate from a graduating class of six students in Perley, MN.