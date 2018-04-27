A Fleeting Beauty: Spring Ephemeral Wildflowers

The term “spring ephemeral” refers to plants that have evolved to emerge early in the spring, be- fore leaves appear in the canopy. This strategy allows the plants to take advantage of the high levels of unhindered sunlight that reach the forest floor before leaf-out. When the leaves do emerge and the forest undergrowth begins to return, the cost of maintaining leaves or flowers becomes too great, and the ephemerals die back, most to all above ground traces of the plant disappearing until the following spring.

So what should you look for? One of the first species to emerge is hepatica (Image 1). It typically has six petals with colors from violet to white. A single plant can produce multiple rounds of blossoms in a season, and coloration usually becomes more faded with each subsequent flowering. Look for hepatica along the floodplains of Spring Creek in the Upper Arb and on the hillsides of Stork Forest.

Another plant for which to be on the lookout is white trout lily (2). These plants have one nodding flower, with six white petals that curve up, back toward the stem. Their leaves are elliptical, mottled silver and green, and appear to resemble leaping trout, hence the com- mon name. Look for them in upland woods and floodplains.