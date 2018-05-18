Prof Allegedly Implicated in Title IX Case to Return

By Ross Matican '20, News Editor

Professor of Anthropology Jay Levi will return to teach during the 2018-19 academic year, according to next year’s course catalog. Last April, the Carletonian reported that Levi’s off-campus studies (OCS) program in Guatemala, originally slated to run this winter, was cancelled the same day that complainants in a Title IX adjudicated resolution with the professor learned that he had been sanctioned.

Last April, Levi told the Carletonian that he had decided to extend the sabbatical leave he originally planned to take this spring to also include this past fall and winter. Chair of Sociology and Anthropology Clifford Clark confirmed that “Professor Levi, having deferred earlier opportunities to take a partial sabbatical, decided to take a full sabbatical to which he was entitled, this school year.”

According to the college’s Sexual Misconduct Prevention and Response website, an adjudicated response in a sexual misconduct case includes “a resolution with a panel for student complaints,” and is not as commonly selected as a non-adjudicated resolution. Last April, the Carletonian reported that eight students testified in the Levi investigation.

The resolution procedures for cases involving faculty and staff, which are separate from the procedures for cases between students, stipulate that an adjudicated resolution can only take place if the preliminary investigation supports “a credible case of Sexual Misconduct.”

The procedures also explain that the Dean of the College, or the Dean’s designee, will be the adjudicator in a sexual misconduct complaint against a faculty member and that “sanctions may include verbal or written reprimands, training, and counseling or other behavioral intervention, and may range up to suspension or termination of employment.”

Last April, Dean of the College Beverly Nagel told the Carletonian that no faculty member had been formally suspended for the 2017-18 academic year.

When asked whether a tenured faculty member can be informally encouraged to take a full-year sabbatical leave, and whether informal encouragement to take sabbatical could fit into the range of possible Title IX adjudicated response sanctions, Director of Human Resources Kerstin Cardenas and Title IX Deputy for Faculty and Staff Mary Dunnewold separately deferred to the Dean of the College Office.

When asked the same questions, Nagel told the Carletonian, “our policy indicates a range of possible sanctions, from oral reprimand to termination of employment. Suspension, which may be either with or without pay, is included within this range. Other conditions may be applied either alone or in conjunction with a reprimand or suspension.”

“Faculty members who are on sabbatical receive their regular salary and benefits,” said Nagel.

Levi did not respond to the Carletonian’s request for comment.