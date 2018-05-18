Men’s and women’s Track and Field Take 2nd at MIAC Championships

By Rory Li '18, Contributing Writer

This past Friday and Saturday, the Carleton Men’s and Women’s Track and Field teams hosted the MIAC Championships at the stadium, with both teams finishing 2nd in the Conference meet behind St. Thomas. In 2017, the men’s team finished 6th, while the women’s team finished 8th at Conference, so 2018 was a year of drastic improvements.

The women’s team finished with 103 points, only behind St. Thomas (186.50 points), who ran away with the MIAC title. During the two day meet, Carleton won five events, while ten athletes received All-MIAC distinction for their performances.

Carleton women excelled at the distance events, winning the 3,000 meter steeplechase, the 5,000 meter run and the 10,000 meter run. In the 10,000 meter run, Sam Schnirring ’19 won the event with a time of 37:17.10, earning All-MIAC distinction. Teammate Emma Greenlee ’21 finished third in 37:34.25, also earning All-MIAC distinction. In the 5,000 meter run, Emily Kaegi ’18 and Amanda Mosborg ’21 finished 1st and 2nd with times of 17:22.63 and 17:35.66, both earning All-MIAC distinction. Teammate Helen Schuda ’20 finished in 6th with a time of 18:06.43, earning All-MIAC Honorable Mention. In the 3,000 meter steeplechase, Meg Mathison ’20 earned All-MIAC distinction by finishing first in 10:50.91, just shy of the Laird Stadium record of 10:50.48.

In the 4x800 meter relay, Kaegi and Mathison teamed up with Abby Sharer ’18 and Maya Hilty ‘21 to win the conference title in 9:24.37, earning All-MIAC distinction for their performance. In the high jump, Erica Blackett-Thomas ’21 finished 1st, clearing a height of 1.70 meters and earning All-MIAC distinction.

Other All-MIAC distinctions were earned by Sid Holder ’21 in the 200 meter dash (3rd, 25.19) and by Damali Britton ‘18 in the triple jump (2nd, 11.19 meters).

The men’s team finished with 138 points in 2nd place, which was their best team finish since 1992, and the largest team score in team history. During the two day meet, Carleton won 4 events, while five athletes earned All-MIAC distinction for their performances.

Leading the Knights were the duo of Donson Cook-Gallardo ’18 and Lucas Mueller ’21. Cook-Gallardo won both the 800 meter run and the 1,500 meter run with times of 1:52.65 and 4:08.90 and earned All-MIAC distinction in both of those races. Mueller finished 1st in both the 5,000 meter run (14:50.17) and 10,000 meter run (32:13.91), earning All-MIAC distinction. Also earning All-MIAC distinction in these two races were Tris Dodge ’19, who was the runner up in the 5,000 meter run (14:58.44) and 10,000 meter run (32:26.85).

Other Knights who earned All-MIAC distinction were Jack Buckner ’18 in the Javelin (2nd, 54.02) and Dwight Alexander ’18 in the long jump (2nd, 6.71 meters).