Democrats Should Be Optimistic For Both 2018 and 2020

By Jake Winter '21, Contributing Writer

By this point, it should not come as a shock that there is a Democratic wave coming in 2018. Democrats will likely win control of the House, and could potentially win the Senate as well. Following the recent passing of a series of unpopular Republican-led bills, the most impactful being healthcare and tax reform, Democrats have a lot of optimism for the next election cycle. However, many people’s optimism does not carry to the 2020 Presidential election; I think that this is a mistake.

There is one common argument I’ve heard as to why people are worried that the more Democrats win in 2018, the more it will hurt them in 2020. I’ll do my best to recount it. They don’t think there’s a very high chance of Democrats passing bills against Trump’s agenda. If for no other reason than his ego, Trump will veto nearly any bill that he has publicly opposed or that goes against his public agenda.

If Congress has a productive two years and bills are passed, Trump will take credit and campaign on being able to cooperate with Democrats (this is also unlikely due to Trump being so toxic on the left). If Congress does not have a productive two years, it will play directly into Trump’s hands. If there is one thing that got Trump elected, it’s his demagoguery, which presents itself best through the petty squabbles that are now common in D.C. He did not refrain from attacking his own party when they held control of both houses, and he will not hesitate to direct all of his ire towards Democrats.

People argue that, especially with the Democratic party splitting into the establishment and the more labor-focused Democrats that have been winning in red districts, Democrats will not be able to form a unified defense against Trump’s attacks.

I do not share this worry.

In fact, this Democratic trend gives me a lot of hope for 2020. This is for three reasons.

First, I do not think that Democrats are winning these close elections so much as Trump is losing them. Republican candidates cannot afford to openly oppose Trump, and it is this opposition to Trump that is causing Democrats to win. Whether or not this is a good or bad way to win elections is irrelevant, it’s what is happening; people are not voting for Democrats as much as voting against Trump. It seems like a fair assumption that this behavior will become even stronger when it is Trump himself people have a chance to vote against and not just his agenda.

Second, even if 2018-2020 is a period of horrible deadlock and nothing gets done, the President always gets blamed more than Congress. It is much easier to blame the face of the nation than a less visible legislative body like Congress.

Third, I’m optimistic that the Democratic party learned its lesson in 2016. The party was polarized and split during primary season, long before the general election.

In 2020, I can only hope that there won’t be a resistance to the Democratic candidates similar to the resistance against Hillary Clinton, which drove many voters to third parties.

All in all, there is a Democratic wave coming and I don’t think it’s going to stop in 2018.