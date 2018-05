By Kayla Rudess '18, Baldspot Editor

Oh baby squirrels.

Sunshine of my day.

When I am walking sadly to class,

Feeling very gray.



When you emerge,

With such a little squeak

I swear, I swear to you,

My happiness does peak.



I love your bushy tails

And your little feets,

When I go outside,

It is you I’d like to greet.



Oh little baby squirrels,

Though you come but once a year,

I promise your departure

Doesn’t come without a tear.