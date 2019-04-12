Football: Six Knights receive membership in the 2019 NFF Hampshire Honor Society

IRVING, Texas – Six members of the Carleton College football team were named to the 2019 National Football Foundation & College Football Hall of Fame Hampshire Honor Society. Those garnering membership are seniors Kwaku Bodom (Brooklyn Park, Minn./Breck), Michael Bruno (Schaumburg, Ill./Schaumburg), Matt Ganter (Maple Grove, Minn./Minnehaha Academy), Henry Liedl (Breezy Point, Minn./Pequot Lakes), Eric McGregor (Ellsworth, Wis./Ellsworth), and Zach Trottier (Pequot Lakes, Minn./Pequot Lakes).

These Knights were selected for the NFF Hampshire Honor Society after meeting selection criteria, including but not limited to completion of their final year of playing eligibility in 2018 and owning a cumulative 3.2 GPA or better. This is the 13th year that these honors were distributed.

Bodom is a political science/international relations major and was a starting linebacker for the Knights, finishing with 64 tackles in eight games before sustaining a season-ending injury.

Bruno and Liedl were starters on the offensive line. The former is a cinema and media studies major, while the later graduated early as a biology major.

Ganter is an economics major and started eight games at defensive end, totaling 30 tackles and 5.5 tackles for loss.

McGregor is a chemistry major. He started seven games at cornerback before sustaining a season-ending injury. He accumulated 37 tackles, eight pass breakups and an interception.

Trottier is a biology major and appeared in eight games, serving as a running back and a member of the Knights’ special teams units.