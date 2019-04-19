Knights sweep Macalester, break school win record.

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Carleton College softball team prevailed 5-1 and 8-5 during Sunday’s doubleheader at Macalester College. That gives the Knights 23 victories on the season, breaking the team record of 21 wins established in 2000.

Game 1 Recap

Anna Lauko (Sr./Whitefish Bay, Wis./Whitefish Bay) went 3-for-4 with two runs scored, a double, a triple, and two RBI. Maris Daleo (So./Stillman Valley, Ill./Stillman Valley), Madison Collins (Fy./Elmhurst, Ill./York Community), and Sam Kile (Sr./Elk Grove, Calif./Consumnes Oaks) also had multi-hit performances.

Lauko doubled to leadoff the fourth and scored on Collins’ single. The Scots (13-17, 5-7 MIAC) used back-to-back two-out hits to knot the score in the bottom of the frame.

Kile and Daleo singled to open the fifth inning, and both scored on Lauko’s triple to right field. Daleo added a RBI groundout in the sixth.

Kile went the distance and registered her 12th victory of the season, tied for third on the Knights’ single-season list. She is also second on Carleton’s career victory chart. Kile scatterd six hits with five strikeouts and no walks.

Game 2 Recap

The top four hitters in the Carleton lineup combined for six hits, six runs, and six RBI as the Knights rallied for the win.

Lauko and Natalie Maurice (Jr./Eden Prairie, Minn./Eden Prairie) had RBI singles in the top of the first inning, but Macalester answered with four runs in the bottom of the frame.

The Scots extended their lead to 5-2 with two-out another tally in the third inning.

Carleton got one run back in the fourth and then pushed five runs across in the sixth. That rally included a two-run single from Trina Eichel (Fy./Alameda, Calif./Alameda), another RBI single from Maurice, and a RBI double for Collins.

Maddie Sherwood (Sr./Tinley Park, Ill./Victor Andrew) notched the victory with 5.0 innings of one-run relief work.