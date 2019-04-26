New Student Orgs Bhad V. Nails, Knights in Tights celebrate LGBTQ+ friendly spaces on campus

By Naomi Lopez

On Monday, April 8, Carleton’s student government approved charters for the two new organizations on campus which will cater to students interested in gender identity exploration: Bhad V Nails, a group that uses nail art to help students in “their artful expression,” and Knights in Tights, Carleton’s premiere drag performance group. According to their founders, these organizations are part of a larger movement at Carleton of LGBT+ and non-binary students advocating for community and representation.

Creator of Bhad V. Nails, Veronica Alvarez-Zavala ’22, asserted that “we need a place at school where people can get a break from being policed about every part of their body...places to counter toxic society.” Her organization will provide nail styling services, equipement and advice to students who want to use the medium of nail art to “most authentically express themselves.”

Alvarez-Zavala hopes to cultivate a community that not only appreciates the beauty of nail fashion, but also supports students to feel confident and comfortable in the ways they choose to present their identity. For many trans individuals, Alvarez-Zavala noted, “nail art is one of the first steps people take in their transition.” Bhad V. Nails, she believes, will resonate especially with gender non-conforming, gay and trans individuals, as well as people of color. “I started this group just because I love nails, but I also recognize the wider implications and benefits.”

The intersectionality of this group offers a unique and refreshing opportunity for underserved populations of students at Carleton to connect and bond over nails and the accompanying, “therapeutic love, support, and good energies” nail art offers.

Knight in Tights, according to co-founders Ilan Friedland ’21 and Harry Matthiasson ’20, shares similar goals as a student-led organization. The idea behind Knights in Tights was sparked after Matthiasson and Friedland watched one of St.Olaf College’s drag events.

“We saw a show at St. Olaf and thought it was really cool. We knew that we were capable of doing something similar at Carleton.” Knights in Tights would be the college’s first drag performance group, which Friedland and Matthiasson claim will bring greater visibility to the campus’s queer community.