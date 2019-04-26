Sandeno and Piergies lead Knights to second place at Carleton relays

NORTHFIELD, Minn. – Seniors Elsa Sandeno (Bellingham, Wash./Sehome) and Tonya Piergies (Kenilworth, Ill./North Shore) both starred in several events to lead the Carleton College women’s track and field team to a second-place finish in the Carleton Relays.

Overall and out of 11 teams, the Knights placed second with 124 points. Gustavus Adolphus emerged victorious with 213.5 points, while Hamline (117), Minnesota-Morris (81), and St. Olaf (52) rounded out the top five.

In her first race of the day, Sandeno handily won the 400-meter hurdles with a time of 1:05.89. Then, in the final event of the meet, the 4x400-meter relay, she teamed up with Emma Thomley (Jr./Cannon Falls, Minn.), Amy Kropp (Fy./Logan, Utah), and Natalie Marsh (So./Winnetka, Ill./New Trier). Sandeno outsprinted Gustavus’ anchor in the race’s final stretch, securing the victory with a time of 4:06.63.

Thomley also earned a third-place result in the 400-meter dash in 1:00.50. Marsh excelled elsewhere as well, as she finished in third in the 800-meter run (2:19.97).

Piergies, for her part, finished in the top-4 in three events. She won the long jump with a mark of 4.86 meters. She also took third place in the 200-meter dash (28.32) and notched a fourth-place finish in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 16.26 seconds.

Grace Leslie (So./Orono, Minn.) overcame a fall in the water early on in the 3000-meter steeplechase and won by a large margin in 12:18.88.

In the 5000-meter run, Marietta Geist (Jr./Crookston, Minn.) crossed the finish line in second place (19:16.04), while classmate Berit Hudson-Rasmussen (Jr./Champaign, Ill./University Laboratory) ended up in fifth place (19:39.13).

Sydney Marsh (Fy./Austin, Minn.) took second place in the pole vault with a mark of 3.05 meters). In the 100-meter dash, Keyra English (Fy./Lake Forest, Ill./Lake Forest Academy) finished in 12.96 seconds, which earned her third place.

The high jump saw Anna Grove (So./Morris, Minn./Morris Area) leap over a height of 1.47 meters, good for third place. Eve Farrell (Fy./Mahtomedi, Minn.) earned fifth place in the event (1.42m).

Emma Greenlee (So./Aurora, Minn./Mesabi East) and Sam Schnirring (Sr./Eden Prairie, Minn.) went 4-5 in the 1500-meter run, as Greenlee crossed the finish line in 4:59.53 and Schnirring 4:59.77.