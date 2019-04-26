From the archives: “Political dutie of the citizens”

By J. W. Stephens

Note from the editors: The Carletonian is 132 years old, with over 3,400 issues published since its inception. To reflect and learn from the newspaper’s substantial history, pieces from the archive will be republished that have particular relevance either to the viewpoint topic or current events. We hope that these articles will provoke thought about how the similarities and differences of past perspectives on current issues inform our understanding of these issues today. Some articles will be edited for clarity. These articles are reflections of their time and do not represent the viewpoints of the editorial staff. Some content will be removed or edited to fit within the bounds of what is acceptable to publish today.

Excerpts from “Political Dutie of the Citizens”

Written by J.W. Steffens ‘1890

Originally published in the Jan 1, 1881 issue of the Carletonian

There are few things in the present state of our politics which the true, clean, right-minded man can view with complacency. Indeed it is the testimony of many that the more they see of politics, its petty maneuver and trickery, the less confidence do they have in their fellow-men.

A large number of the most intelligent and worthy class of citizens purposely avoid having anything to do with it, except cast their votes for the best men among those from whom they must select. We have probably been bred in this sort of an atmosphere and regard the environment of a political career as tending to lower a man’s better qualities. Excepting among the ranks of true statesmen this is undoubtedly true.

But when we consider the part which public service has played in history, how vitally it is connected with the interests of men, we see what a realm is opened for illustrious achievements, and that there ought to be nothing there which will degrade a man’s nature.

Yet how different from theory is facts! Something is wrong. Fresh, burning patriotism has said, “Our country, right or wrong.” Not much but impulsiveness is commendable there; but when immature judgment adds, as it has done, “If right to keep it right, if wrong to make it right,” then is expressed true patriotism.

A man cannot shrink from public duties without being culpable, since by our institutions he has been made a “citizen king.” In the improvement of our politics, three plain and specific duties at once present themselves.

II. A reform of political methods.

When our government was founded, a system of political machinery was devised which answered well its purpose. But with the growth of the country and the rise of new and unknown forces, our political methods demand important modifications.

The electoral college and the caucus system are two conspicuous examples in which the one by the present political methods is entirely done away, with in spirit, and the other is a constant source of corruption.

It is partly on account of bad methods that we can explain the decadence of the standard of public life in spite of the fact that honorable and worthy men are more plentiful than formerly.

Wealth seems to be the only requisite for a U. S. senator now, it has been said that it is as hard for a poor man to enter that body as for a rich man to enter the kingdom of heaven. Our Congress used to compare with any legislative body in the world for but the scheming politician has done his work.

III. The maintenance of a standard of ethics in politics not different from the general standard in good society.

Several reasons for the present condition present themselves. Every branch of business has men who give to it special attention, and so we have the professional politician who is actuated by the same motives which govern men in other business and not by disinterested patriotism.

Also the great majority of men are engaged in vocations which absorb their time and attention and so can not well give to politics the time and expenditure necessary. The politician, for this reason, and because he employs those means which have proved successful, is supreme in his field.

Now if these things are so, all that a truly honest man can say is that they ought not to be so. A man ought occasionally to rise above purely personal considerations. He ought to take some time from his business for public duties, and to use only fair and square methods when called into public service.

There is a great deal of trimming of the sails for the breezes of different moral atmospheres. It may be argued that there is no such thing as absolute right apart from and without reference to some person and that standards of morals vary according to the department of society.

Let all possible weight be given to such arguments bat you cannot in any way justify a man’s having a political conscience which he puts on like a pair of overalls. The reflection of Cardinal Wolsey might be paraphrased for the average politician by saying that if they served their God and the interests of humanity with half the zeal they render to party spirit and self, they would be far more useful to the world.

Soon we shall be in another political campaign with all its excitement and bitter personalities. To a spectator, it would seem as though there was no standard of morals there. In view of the relation of this subject to governmental usefulness and perpetuity, we are reminded of Macaulay’s celebrated prediction of the downfall of our fair republic through the many dangers by which it is menaced.

Rejoicing in a single century of unparalleled success, we cannot hope that our political system has solved the problem of “human government.” Rome stood the test for eight centuries and England still shines with undimmed luster working out the problem of Liberty; We enjoy their results and have developed them still further. It remains to be seen whether we can perfect and perpetuate.