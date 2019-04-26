Alternate college admissions essay

By Nicole Collins

The elaborate and complex crest of Tulane University—which features a swan spreading its wings over a shield showing a moon, stars and a castle—proudly displays the school’s motto: “non sibi sed suis,” or, “not for one’s self, but for one’s down.”

From the get-go, Tulane emphasizes a commitment to training and building the best, most productive student possible—a community and atmosphere of teamwork and cooperation that continually ensures that its students are not just getting a college education but, instead (or, in addition), a sort of comprehensive prep course for life.

One of the more prominent and appealing aspects of the school is its academics—specifically, its strength in the fields of science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM).

My forte for both computer science and biology (and, in extension, public health) equips me to thrive at Tulane, especially its biology major and computer science coordinate major (to be done in conjunction with the biology “primary” major).

I believe my strong passion for and experience with computer science would be built upon through my participation in the school’s Cookies and Code club, which would, besides strengthening my computer science skills, connect me to other like-minded students on campus and allowing me to become further acclimated to the Tulane environment.

And Tulane’s dedication to building a productive and healthy student community via Residential Learning Committees (RLCs) would also contribute to my success at the school.

Specifically, the Health Wave RLC would help me, while residing in a productive and positive living and learning community, spread awareness about various mental health resources and initiatives. Above all, this would help me gain experience in the field of public health so that I can further pursue it down the road.

In regard, once again, to public health, I founded and led my high school chapter of Amnesty International and would be very interested in continuing that participation in my higher education—which would help strengthen my leadership skills and my empathy for members of disadvantaged and marginalized communities.

In my view, school—and, on a larger note, education in general—is predicated on two core values: maintaining academic rigor, being honest both to oneself and to others, maintaining a healthy body, remaining faithful to God (or whatever deity one worships) and building a strong bond with friends and acquaintances alike.

As with the real world, while these traits can be useful on their own, true potential is achieved when one is able to breathe in the essence of their surroundings while always preparing to take the next step on life’s path.

I strive to not necessarily become successful in life but to grow to a point when I no longer have to be concerned about my growth; I believe that, if I were to attend Tulane, I would be able to further develop myself in pursuit of this aura of tranquility.